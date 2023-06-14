UrduPoint.com

Discussion Of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Constructive, Agreement Expected Soon - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 07:59 PM

The discussion of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia by the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) has been constructive, and it is expected that they will come to an agreement at the beginning of the next week, a source told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

"Brief and constructive discussion at Coreper today. Discussions will resume next week with the aim to conclude. (Let's see when but probably early next week.)," the source said.

