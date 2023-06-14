The discussion of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia by the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) has been constructive, and it is expected that they will come to an agreement at the beginning of the next week, a source told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The discussion of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia by the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) has been constructive, and it is expected that they will come to an agreement at the beginning of the next week, a source told Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

"Brief and constructive discussion at Coreper today. Discussions will resume next week with the aim to conclude. (Let's see when but probably early next week.)," the source said.