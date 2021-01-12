(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The suspension of accounts belonging to US President Donald Trump on several social media applications "touches the heart" of an important issue on the role of the big tech in the freedom of expression, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro said on Tuesday.

"The removal of #US president Trump from several social media platforms touches the heart of a highly important discussion on the role these platforms play regarding the freedom of expression.

A discussion my office has been engaged in and will continue to do so," the representative tweeted.

Trump was blocked on all major platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, which permanently suspended his account, after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in Washington when a group of suppers of the president stormed the building, clashed with the police and damaged property. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.