Discussion On BRICS Enlargement Required - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) It is necessary to have a conceptual discussion on the enlargement of BRICS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday when asked about Venezuela's bid to join the organization.

"First of all, we need to hold a conceptual discussion of this issue. The enlargement is a very important issue. As we have already said, it will indeed be on the agenda of the summit (in South Africa)," Peskov said.

