Discussion on Security Should Take Into Account Interests of All Sides - Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that security guarantees of one country should not be discussed without taking into account the interests of all sides when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about guarantees for Kiev.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to have a global document on security guarantees for Ukraine signed by the United States and Russia.

"Details are needed here. It is clear that the discussion of security guarantees concerns the security of all. And we are talking about the indivisibility of security. Therefore, when discussing common security, of course, one cannot ignore the security of individual countries," Peskov told reporters.