Discussion Underway To Open NATO Liaison Office In Japan - Ambassador To US

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Discussions about opening a NATO liaison office in Japan are ongoing, but no final decision has been made, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita said on Tuesday.

"I understand there has been discussion taking place, you know, how to strengthen our partnership with NATO," Tomita said at a US National Press Club event, when asked whether he can confirm reports of NATO seeking to open a liaison office in Japan.

"The point you mentioned is one of the things that we are working on, to strengthen our partnership but I really have not heard any final confirmation of that but we are working in that direction."

