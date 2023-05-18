Discussions of Russian Ammonia Supplies After Grain Deal Extension Continue - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Discussions on resolving the issue of Russian ammonia supplies after the extension of the grain deal continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months. Later, Moscow confirmed the extension.

"Discussions continue," Peskov told reporters.