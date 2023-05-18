UrduPoint.com

Discussions Of Russian Ammonia Supplies After Grain Deal Extension Continue - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Discussions of Russian Ammonia Supplies After Grain Deal Extension Continue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Discussions on resolving the issue of Russian ammonia supplies after the extension of the grain deal continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months. Later, Moscow confirmed the extension.

"Discussions continue," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

29 minutes ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

2 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.