Disease Control Agency Projects Up To 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths In US By September 5

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Disease Control Agency Projects Up to 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths in US By September 5

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic will probably claim 200,000 lives in the United States by September 5, according to a new projection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

"Four thousand, two hundred to 10,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending September 5 and that 180,000 to 200,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date," CDC said.

However, the CDC also said the projection also suggested that several US states and territories would be able to make progress in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus by then.

"State- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week may increase over the next four weeks in Colorado and may decrease in Arizona, the Northern Mariana Islands, Vermont, and Wyoming," the CDC said.

As of Friday, the United States had reported 5,228,817 novel coronavirus cases and 166,317 virus-related deaths, the CDC said.

