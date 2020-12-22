Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First Italians to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The Italian National Institute for Infectious Diseases "Lazzaro Spallanzani" said that its five employees will be the first to get vaccinated from COVID-19 in the national vaccination campaign on Sunday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Italian National Institute for Infectious Diseases "Lazzaro Spallanzani" said that its five employees will be the first to get vaccinated from COVID-19 in the national vaccination campaign on Sunday.

According to the Rome-based institute, a nurse, a social worker, a research worker and two doctors will receive the vaccines.

Italy plans to start a vaccination campaign simultaneously with other European countries. According to La Repubblica newspaper, the institute expects the first vaccine doses, developed by Pfizer, to arrive from Belgium on Saturday.

Notably, the health institute is developing its own vaccine and hopes that it will become available in mid-2021.

In early January, nearly two million vaccine doses will be delivered to Italy, and the country plans to distribute them among the regions. During the vaccination campaign, health workers, patients and employees of nursing homes, and elderly citizens will be prioritized.