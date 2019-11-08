Disengagement of Troops in Petrivske in Donbas to Start Nov 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT - OSCE

The disengagement of troops and hardware in Petrivske in Donbas will start November 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik said on behalf of the TCG on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The disengagement of troops and hardware in Petrivske in Donbas will start November 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik said on behalf of the TCG on Friday.

"The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, agreed on the date and time of the start of the renewed withdrawal of forces and hardware from the disengagement area of Petrivske. The withdrawal of forces and hardware will start on Saturday, 9 November 2019, at 12:00 Kyiv time," Sajdik said as quoted by the OSCE press service.