Disgraced Singapore Oil Tycoon Sentenced To Nearly 18 Years For Fraud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 05:55 PM
The founder of a failed Singapore oil trading company was sentenced Monday to nearly 18 years in jail for cheating banking giant HSBC out of millions of dollars in one of the country's most serious cases of fraud
Lim Oon Kuin, 82, better known as O.K. Lim, was convicted in May in a case that dented the city-state's reputation as a top Asian oil trading hub.
His firm, Hin Leong Trading, was among Asia's biggest oil trading companies before its sudden and dramatic collapse in 2020.
Sentencing him to 17 and a half years in jail, State Courts judge Toh Han Li said he agreed with the prosecution that the offences had the potential to undermine confidence in Singapore's oil trading industry.
The amount involved "stood at the top-tier of cheating cases" in the city-state, a global financial hub, he said.
The judge shaved off a year due to Lim's age but did not give any sentencing discount on account of his health, saying the Singapore Prison Service has adequate medical facilities.
Lim, however, remained free on bail after his lawyers said they would file an appeal before the High Court.
State prosecutors had sought a 20-year jail term, saying "this is one of the most serious cases of trade financing fraud that has ever been prosecuted in Singapore".
The defence had argued for seven years imprisonment, playing down the harm caused by Lim's offences and citing his age and poor health.
The businessman faced a total of 130 criminal charges involving hundreds of millions of dollars, but prosecutors tried and convicted him on just three -- two of cheating HSBC, and a third of encouraging a Hin Leong executive to forge documents.
Prosecutors said he tricked HSBC into disbursing nearly $112 million by telling the bank that his firm had entered into oil sales contracts with two companies.
The transactions were, in fact, "complete fabrications, concocted on the accused's directions", prosecutors said, adding that his actions "tarnished Singapore's hard-earned reputation as Asia's leading oil trading hub".
