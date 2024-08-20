Disgraced US Ex-congressman Santos Pleads Guilty To Fraud
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Disgraced former Republican lawmaker George Santos, who was expelled from the US Congress for using stolen donor cash to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud and identity theft.
Judge Joanna Seybert ordered Santos to pay more than $370,000 in restitution during a court hearing in Central Islip and set sentencing for February 7.
Santos, 36, faces at least two years in prison and a maximum of 22 years.
"After years of telling lies, George Santos stood in the courthouse right behind me and finally, under oath, told the truth," Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told reporters.
"And that truth is that he is a criminal," Peace said. "He lied, he stole and he conned people."
An emotional Santos, speaking to reporters after entering his guilty plea, apologized to his former constituents and said he had allowed "ambition to cloud my judgment," leading him to make "decisions that were unethical."
"This plea is not just an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that I need to be held accountable like any other American that breaks the law," he said through tears.
The downfall of the congressman from Long Island came after it was revealed he had fabricated almost his entire backstory including his education, religion and work history.
Santos was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2022. He indicted the following year for stealing from campaign donors and engaging in credit card fraud, money laundering and identity theft.
Santos used donor money for Botox treatments and the OnlyFans porn website, as well as luxury Italian goods and vacations to the Hamptons and Las Vegas, according to an investigation by a congressional ethics committee.
He had been scheduled to go on trial on September 9 on two dozen charges but opted instead to enter a guilty plea to wire fraud and identity theft.
Santos's bizarre biographical fabrications included claiming to have worked for Goldman Sachs, being Jewish and having been a college volleyball star.
He was ultimately doomed by the congressional probe that found overwhelming evidence of misconduct and accused him of seeking to "fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy."
Santos was expelled from the House last year, becoming only the third person to be ejected as a US lawmaker since the Civil War, a rebuke previously reserved for traitors and convicted criminals.
In February, voters in his suburban New York district picked Democrat Tom Suozzi to replace him.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination2 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest2 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics2 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media3 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage3 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck4 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks5 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN5 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission5 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal5 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search7 hours ago