Disinformation Affecting Germany's Anti-COVID Protesters, Should Not Be Misjudged - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Participants of the anti-coronavirus protests in Germany that took place last week were affected by disinformation, which, however, should not be overestimated, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter told reporters on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Participants of the anti-coronavirus protests in Germany that took place last week were affected by disinformation, which, however, should not be overestimated, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter told reporters on Monday.

Anti-coronavirus protests organized by the Querdenken 711 initiative group, which criticizes the government's response to the pandemic, took place over the weekend in Berlin, with about 38,000 people having attended them. The police initially opposed the rally due to fears that it would attract a massive crowd but later allowed it under conditions that the organizers would ensure compliance with safety regulations. At some point, far-right protesters clashed with the police near the Russian embassy, while another group of protesters waving the black-white-red flag of the German Reich tried to break into parliament.

"We know that there is [disinformation], but it should not be overrated," Alter said when reporters suggested that the protesters were influenced by Russia, adding that the issue has been under the special control of the authorities over the recent months.

The official also said that Berlin is taking a cautious stance regarding possible outside interference, as the recent weeks and months showed that different interests were represented at the protests related to the coronavirus pandemic measures.

More Stories From World

