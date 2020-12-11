Disinformation Campaigns Cannot Affect Efficiency of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Foreign nations are hurling all effort into attempts to discredit the Russian vaccine against COVID-19,but they just waste funds and resources, since the campaign cannot affect the efficiency of the vaccine, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said.

"We know in detail what funds and resources are being used abroad to discredit our vaccine both globally and in Russia.

Social networks and Russian-language online resources that are funded through foreign grants are preparing to publish a series of psychoanalytical 'investigations' and fake testimony by 'witnesses' about the alleged 'danger' of the Russian vaccine and sweeping 'refusals' to get vaccinated, including among the Russian armed forces," Konashenov said, expressing confidence that the "information sabotage" can neither weaken efficiency of the Russian vaccine nor boost efficiency of its foreign analogues.