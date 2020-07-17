UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dismissal Of Russia's Probed Khabarovsk Territory Governor Not Yet Decided - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

Dismissal of Russia's Probed Khabarovsk Territory Governor Not Yet Decided - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has nor yet made a decision on whether to dismiss Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal, currently under investigation over suspected murder, but the region cannot remain without a governor long, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has nor yet made a decision on whether to dismiss Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal, currently under investigation over suspected murder, but the region cannot remain without a governor long, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Furgal was detained on July 9 as part of a probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of two businessmen in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory and Amur Region from 2004-2005. Furgal's detention sparked protests in the Khabarovsk Territory, where, according to the Russian Interior Ministry's regional branch, up to 12,000 people attended an unauthorized rally last Saturday.

"With regard to the acting governor, you know that the president has not made a decision yet.

Of course, he will be guided by the analysis of incoming information from investigators as the Furgal case probe proceeds," Peskov said at a briefing, adding that the region "certainly cannot remain without an acting leader long."

According to the spokesman, Putin receives information from "multiple sources" and will make the decision "with consideration of all actualities" in making the decision, if any, to replace Furgal.

Furgal, from the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has been the Khabarovsk Territory's governor since 2018 when he won the regional election with over 69 percent of vote in the runoff.

Related Topics

Election Murder Interior Ministry Governor Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk July Criminals 2018 All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

28 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.