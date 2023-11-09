Disney+ adds subscribers amid cost-cutting campaign

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Disney's streaming service has attracted nearly seven million new subscribers, the company said Wednesday, reversing a period of decline that had raised doubts about its rivalry with industry leader Netflix.

Disney has been under significant pressure ever since CEO Bob Iger left the company only to be brought out of semi-retirement a year ago after his replacement no longer had the confidence of executives and the company board.

Upon his return, Iger embarked on a cost-cutting campaign that saw major cuts to the lavish spending to get Disney+ off the ground.

Those efforts saw Disney's streaming losses contract to $387 million in the most recent quarter, down from $1.

47 billion a year earlier.

Disney Plus clients rose to 112.6 million at the end of September from 105.7 million at the end of June.

"Our results this quarter reflect the significant progress we've made over the past year," Iger said, pointing to the success of Disney+'s recently added ad-supported tier.

"While we still have work to do, these efforts have allowed us to move beyond this period of fixing and begin building our businesses again," Iger said.

The solid quarter may bring back confidence in Iger who had begun to face criticism for his once celebrated decisions such as paying massively in 2019 to buy 21st Century Fox from Rupert Murdoch.