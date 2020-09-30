UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney Laying Off 28,000 Employees In US Over COVID-19 Effects On Parks, Resort Business

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Disney Laying Off 28,000 Employees in US Over COVID-19 Effects on Parks, Resort Business

The Walt Disney Company announced that it is going to lay off about 28,000 employees due to the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on the company's theme parks and resort business, Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Walt Disney Company announced that it is going to lay off about 28,000 employees due to the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on the company's theme parks and resort business, Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, said in a statement.

"We have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits. Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time.

We are talking with impacted employees as well as to the unions on next steps for union-represented Cast Members," the statement said.

The statement noted that the decision was made, among other things, due to the unwillingness of the California authorities to lift COVID-19 restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.

In early August, the company revealed that it lost $4.7 billion in the third quarter of the fiscal year due to the pandemic effects.

Related Topics

Business Company April August All Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan customs revises upwards rates of duty dra ..

4 minutes ago

Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced ..

1 minute ago

At UN, Pakistan voices deep concern over 'disturbi ..

1 minute ago

Parents, students express satisfaction over reopen ..

1 minute ago

Senior citizens law to be implemented in letter & ..

1 minute ago

Development of Egypt's Space Program Stalled for 4 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.