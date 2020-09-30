Disney Laying Off 28,000 Employees in US Over COVID-19 Effects on Parks, Resort Business

The Walt Disney Company announced that it is going to lay off about 28,000 employees due to the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on the company's theme parks and resort business, Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Walt Disney Company announced that it is going to lay off about 28,000 employees due to the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on the company's theme parks and resort business, Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, said in a statement.

"We have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits. Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time.

We are talking with impacted employees as well as to the unions on next steps for union-represented Cast Members," the statement said.

The statement noted that the decision was made, among other things, due to the unwillingness of the California authorities to lift COVID-19 restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.

In early August, the company revealed that it lost $4.7 billion in the third quarter of the fiscal year due to the pandemic effects.