Disney LGBTQ Employees Stage Walkout in Protest of Florida Education Bill - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A group of employees of the Walt Disney Company in Florida staged a walkout in protest of what they perceive to be the company's meek response to the Parental Rights in Education bill that they consider to be harmful to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community.

The bill, which passed in the Florida legislature, bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation until children reach the third grade. The bill also prohibits such instruction in a manner that is not age or developmentally appropriate for students, which critics say could be interpreted to extend to all grade levels.

"The Walt Disney Company's (TWDC) LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand against TWDC's apathy in the face of the bigoted 'Don't Say Gay' bill put forth by the (Florida) state legislature," the employees said on the protest website on Tuesday. "The recent statements by The Walt Disney Company leadership regarding the Florida legislature's recent 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.

The walkout organizers said statements from Disney officials indicated the company's leadership does not understand the impact the legislation may have the LGBTQIA+ community members in the company and beyond.

The protesters said they demand that Disney immediately and indefinitely cease all campaign donations to politicians tied to the bill and commit to an actionable plan that will shield employees from this and other similar legislation. In addition, they demand that Disney direct money and resources to invest in LGBTQIA+ representation and donate to human rights advocacy groups.

By contrast, proponents of the bill say the measure is not discriminatory but allows parents to have control over their children's education and pose an age limit on certain discussions they deem are inappropriate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not signed the bill into law yet, said he believes it is entirely inappropriate for teachers to talk to their youngest students about gender identity. DeSantis said the teachers should actually teach and especially focus their efforts on science, history as well as civics and the US constitution.