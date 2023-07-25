Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Disney May Delay Some 2023 Releases Over Strikes - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Walt Disney Co. may decide to delay some of its film releases scheduled for 2023 due to the actors' and writers' strikes, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing individuals close to the matter.

Some of the films that may be affected include Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish, and Magazine Dreams, which were all slated to be released before 2024, the report said.

However, other films are too far along in their production and marketing cycles to be impacted by the dearth of actors able to do promotional work, including films like Haunted Mansion and The Marvels, both scheduled to hit theaters before December, said the report.

The crux of the current issue faced by the world's largest entertainment company lies in work stoppages prompted by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, which prevent promotional events, interviews, and red-carpet premieres- all of which garner audience support for upcoming releases.

The strike against studios and streamers, announced by SAG-AFTRA, started last week. The union has said the other side is unwilling to offer workers a fair deal and protect their livelihoods. The workers are striking for better pay and protections against artificial intelligence.�

