Disney Picks Woman as Chairperson of Board for First Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Disney has chosen Susan Arnold, a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the company, the chairperson of the board, marking the first female appointment to this position in the history of the company.

"Having most recently served as independent Lead Director, Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board, and I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership," Robert Iger, whom Arnold is set to replace on the new post, was quoted as saying in a statement issued overnight to Thursday.

Iger, who is also Disney CEO, will leave the company at the end of the year, while Arnold, who has been a part of the board for 14 years, will assume her new position on December 31, 2021, according to the statement.

Arnold held key executive posts in such companies as Procter&Gamble, McDonald's, NBTY, and others.

Disney was founded in 1923 by US animator Walt Disney and his brother Roy. To date, it is one of the world's top entertainment corporations.