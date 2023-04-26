UrduPoint.com

Disney Sues Florida Governor DeSantis Alleging 'Targeted' Retaliation - US Court Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Disney Sues Florida Governor DeSantis Alleging 'Targeted' Retaliation - US Court Filing

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials for an alleged government retaliation campaign against the company, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials for an alleged government retaliation campaign against the company, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday said.

Disney filed a complaint and request for injunctive relief in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, claiming a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" led by DeSantis threatens their business operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, a state oversight board voted to nullify development contracts, which laid the foundation for the investment of billions by Disney and thousands of jobs, the filing said.

The state's action was patently retaliatory, anti-business and unconstitutional, the filing said.

"Disney regrets that it has come to this.

But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials," the filing said.

The alleged retaliation comes as a result of Disney's criticism of a Florida law that restricts discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation with young schoolchildren.

Disney requests that the state's determinations regarding the voided contracts be declared unlawful and unenforceable, the filing said. Disney also requests the court award attorney's fees and other such relief as may be deemed just and proper, the filing said.

Related Topics

Resolution Governor Business Company Young Florida May From Government Billion Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment ..

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment Forum to Attract Foreign Inve ..

9 minutes ago
 Over 98% of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already in Ukrai ..

Over 98% of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already in Ukraine to Support Counteroffensive ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General's Talks With Blinken to Inclu ..

UN Secretary-General's Talks With Blinken to Include Range of US-UN Issues - Spo ..

4 minutes ago
 RAKBANK&#039;s net profit rises by 105% to AED450 ..

RAKBANK&#039;s net profit rises by 105% to AED450 million in Q1 2023

24 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits MBRSC, announces Rashid ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits MBRSC, announces Rashid 2 new Emirati lunar mission

24 minutes ago
 US Installed Logistics System in Ukraine to Track ..

US Installed Logistics System in Ukraine to Track Supplied Weapons, Munitions - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.