Disney Sues Florida Governor DeSantis Alleging 'Targeted' Retaliation - US Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials for an alleged government retaliation campaign against the company, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday said.

Disney filed a complaint and request for injunctive relief in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, claiming a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" led by DeSantis threatens their business operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, a state oversight board voted to nullify development contracts, which laid the foundation for the investment of billions by Disney and thousands of jobs, the filing said.

The state's action was patently retaliatory, anti-business and unconstitutional, the filing said.

"Disney regrets that it has come to this.

But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials," the filing said.

The alleged retaliation comes as a result of Disney's criticism of a Florida law that restricts discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation with young schoolchildren.

Disney requests that the state's determinations regarding the voided contracts be declared unlawful and unenforceable, the filing said. Disney also requests the court award attorney's fees and other such relief as may be deemed just and proper, the filing said.