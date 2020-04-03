UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney To Furlough Some Employees Over Virus-forced Shutdowns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:06 PM

Disney to furlough some employees over virus-forced shutdowns

The Walt Disney company said on Thursday it plans to furlough some of its employees starting later this month as the coronavirus pandemic keeps its theme parks and other businesses shuttered

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Walt Disney company said on Thursday it plans to furlough some of its employees starting later this month as the coronavirus pandemic keeps its theme parks and other businesses shuttered.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices," the company said in a statement.

The company committed to paying employees through April 18 but said there was "no clear indication" of when it would be able to restart its businesses.

The furlough will begin the following day, Disney said, stressing that affected staff would receive full healthcare benefits for the duration.

The entire Disney Parks, Experiences and Products divisions, which include 12 theme parks, hotels and a cruise line, employ some 177,000 people.

The company did not say on Friday how many of those employees would be furloughed.

Last week, Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger said he planned to forego his entire salary until things get better while CEO Bob Chapek will take a 50 percent cut of his base salary.

According to Forbes, Iger earned $47.5 million in 2019, including stock awards and a $21.8 million bonus.

Chapek has a base salary of $2.5 million plus a target bonus of $7.5 million and an annual long-term incentive grant of $15 million, according to Forbes.

Related Topics

World Company Forbes April 2019 All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 4 in 5 (86%) respondents of a global survey a ..

2 minutes ago

Jamia Naeemia issues “Fatwa” about Juma prayer ..

5 minutes ago

Samsung to post relatively solid Q1 earnings despi ..

4 minutes ago

Burkina Faso frees prisoners to stem virus spread

11 minutes ago

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 5 ..

14 minutes ago

Temperature checks, masks new norm for Amazon empl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.