UrduPoint.com

Disney World In Orlando To Allow Fully Vaccinated Visitors Without Wearing Masks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Disney World in Orlando to Allow Fully Vaccinated Visitors Without Wearing Masks

Disney will allow fully vaccinated visitors at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, not to wear masks inside its premises from February 17, the company said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Disney will allow fully vaccinated visitors at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, not to wear masks inside its premises from February 17, the company said on Wednesday.

"Beginning February 17, 2022, Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations," the updated policy said.

However, guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations, according to the company.

The face-mask requirement for visitors will also remain obligatory on park transportation, including buses, the monorail system and the cable car, and will apply to adults and children over 2 years of age.

The mandatory mask-wearing requirement at Disney World has been in place since last July for all visitors aged two years and older, regardless of vaccination status. Park visitors were required to wear masks indoors, including in vehicles and on most rides.

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles Car Orlando Florida February July All From

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

49 minutes ago
 Japanese, UK Leaders Agree to Continue Diplomatic ..

Japanese, UK Leaders Agree to Continue Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine - Tokyo

2 minutes ago
 US Enjoys Broader ASEAN Support in Standoff With C ..

US Enjoys Broader ASEAN Support in Standoff With China - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine marks 'Day of Unity' as NATO warns on Russ ..

Ukraine marks 'Day of Unity' as NATO warns on Russia pullback

2 minutes ago
 Dutch probe slams government Covid response

Dutch probe slams government Covid response

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss European Security on ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss European Security on Friday - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>