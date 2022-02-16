Disney World in Orlando to Allow Fully Vaccinated Visitors Without Wearing Masks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Disney will allow fully vaccinated visitors at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, not to wear masks inside its premises from February 17, the company said on Wednesday.

"Beginning February 17, 2022, Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations," the updated policy said.

However, guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations, according to the company.

The face-mask requirement for visitors will also remain obligatory on park transportation, including buses, the monorail system and the cable car, and will apply to adults and children over 2 years of age.

The mandatory mask-wearing requirement at Disney World has been in place since last July for all visitors aged two years and older, regardless of vaccination status. Park visitors were required to wear masks indoors, including in vehicles and on most rides.