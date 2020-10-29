Disneyland Paris Closing Again Due to COVID-19 Four Months After Reopening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Disneyland Paris will close again on Thursday, barely four months after reopening, as authorities struggle to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections by imposing new restrictions.

"In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th," the press service of the entertainment park said.

The amusement park expressed hope to be open during Christmas and New Year holidays depending on government guidance, and said it would continue to receive bookings from December 19 to January 3.

Disneyland Paris will be also closed from January 4 through February 12, the press service added.

In July, Disneyland Paris resumed operations after four months of closure. Visitors of the park had to adhere to strict rules, including mandatory wearing of masks and booking tickets only online. Moreover, hugging Disney characters was temporarily prohibited.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday the introduction of a nationwide quarantine from October 30 to December 1 amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.