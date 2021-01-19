Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening Until April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Disney Paris decided to prolong its closure until at least April, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to actively circulate, reordering and constraining social life in the country.

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on Feb. 13 as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on April 2, 2021," the entertainment resort said in a message published late on Monday.

The amusement park halted activities one day before the second nationwide lockdown was introduced in France on October 30.

Prior to that, the resort was open mid-summer after months-long closure amid the first COVID-19 outbreak.

In the meantime, the night curfew introduced in France on December 15 remains in force, while cinemas, theaters, gyms, restaurants, museums, and other public places are closed.

To date, France has confirmed nearly 2,970,000 coronavirus infections and over 70,000 related fatalities.