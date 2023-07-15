Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Disneyland Paris amusement park said Saturday it organized the largest drone show in Europe on the occasion of Bastille Day on July 14, with 1,495 drones used during the performance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Disneyland Paris amusement park said Saturday it organized the largest drone show in Europe on the occasion of Bastille Day on July 14, with 1,495 drones used during the performance.

"Last night, Disneyland Paris achieved a new innovation milestone by surprising its guests with a unique Bastille Day nighttime show, the largest drone show in Europe, featuring 1,495 drones flying simultaneously over Sleeping Beauty Castle," the park said in a statement.

During the show, drones represented some symbols of France and its culture, including the national flag, the Eiffel Tower and the emblematic rose window of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the statement added.

"The record-breaking nighttime show is the result of a successful collaboration of more than four months between Disneyland Paris entertainment teams and Dronisos, its official technology supplier based in Bordeaux and a European leader in drone shows," the amusement park also said.

Bastille Day is the French National Day, which is celebrated on the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille political prison on 14 July 1789, the starting point of the French Revolution.

