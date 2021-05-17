UrduPoint.com
Disneyland Paris To Reopen June 17 As Covid Curbs Ease

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, said on Monday it would reopen on June 17 as France eases Covid-19 restrictions

The theme park, which employs 17,000 people, closed between March 13 and July 15 last year and has been shut again since October 30.

It has had to cancel its reopening plans twice, first for February and then for April, because of the ongoing pandemic.

"We are pleased to announce that Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17," the park said in a statement, adding that it will follow "enhanced health and safety measures".

