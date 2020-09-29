UrduPoint.com
Disney's Next D23 Expo Postponed To 2022

Disney's next D23 Expo postponed to 2022

The next D23 Expo, Disney's ultimate fan event, will be postponed by one year from 2021 to 2022, the company said Monday

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The next D23 Expo, Disney's ultimate fan event, will be postponed by one year from 2021 to 2022, the company said Monday.

"We are excited to announce that the next D23 Expo will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center," said the company in a statement, adding that the event "will be a celebration unlike any other, as we give fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company."Many prominent events in the United States have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last held in August 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center near Disneyland in Orange County, California, the next D23 Expo was originally scheduled to take place next summer.

The D23 is the official fan club for the Disney company. Since the first D23 Expo in 2009, the event has been held every two years to reward Disney superfans. During the event, Disney brings their worlds of film, tv, theme parks and celebrities together for their fans to enjoy.

