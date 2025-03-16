Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Disney's live-action remakes of animated classics are usually safe bets. But a new version of the oldest of them all, "Snow White," has become mired in controversies, receiving an unusually low-key premiere in Hollywood on Saturday.

The studio kept its outspoken stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot away from reporters at the afternoon event, with no red carpet interviews -- and has avoided questions about the film's divisive depictions of the Seven Dwarfs.

It follows a similarly pared-down European premiere on Wednesday at a remote castle in Segovia, Spain, where few media outlets were invited.

The negativity began way back in 2021, with the casting of Zegler, who is Latina, as Snow White -- a character from a German fairy tale who was famously "the fairest of them all."

This was predictably slammed as "woke" by some fans and conservative commentators.

"yes i am snow white no i am not bleaching my skin for the role" wrote Zegler, a US actress of Colombian and Polish descent, in a since-deleted tweet.

But criticism spread more broadly across Disney's loyal fan base when Zegler appeared to repeatedly denigrate the 1937 "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Walt Disney's first feature-length animation.

Zegler described the beloved original as "weird" because Snow White's love interest is "a guy who literally stalks her."

This time "she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," Zegler said in one interview that was blasted on Disney forums by fans longing for exactly those traditional tropes.

Zegler is unusually outspoken by Hollywood standards.

She publicly complained about not being invited to the 2022 Oscars gala, despite being the star of best picture nominee "West Side Story." She eventually bagged an invitation -- and some disapproving tuts.

"Zegler isn't necessarily the most decorous celebrity when it comes to the media or the internet," Slate journalist Nadira Goffe wrote in a 2023 column.

"She has a demeanor that can come across as charmingly awkward to some, and a tad glib and grating to others.

"

Compounding Disney's headaches, Zegler has signed off social media posts with "Free Palestine," while Gadot -- who plays the Evil Queen -- has expressed public support for her native Israel.

Disney did not respond to AFP request for comment.

- 'Backward story' -

And then there is the issue of the Seven Dwarfs, who have been conspicuously dropped from the new film's title, "Disney's Snow White."

Peter Dinklage, perhaps Hollywood's most famous actor with dwarfism, slammed Disney's "hypocrisy" for making a new "Snow White" film at all.

In a 2022 interview with podcaster Marc Maron, the "Game of Thrones" actor questioned how Disney could be "proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," and yet think a remake of a "backward story of seven dwarfs living in a cave" made sense.

Disney quickly issued a statement promising to take "a different approach" that would "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film."

In the new movie, the dwarfs are cartoonishly gnome-like magical creatures, created by computer-generated visual effects rather than human actors.

This has itself provoked backlash. Some actors with dwarfism have blamed Dinklage.

"There aren't many roles for dwarfs in Hollywood so him saying that cancelled these roles... it hurt the dwarf acting community," professional wrestler Dylan Mark Postl told the Guardian.

- 'Passion' -

Altogether, Disney's latest live-action film has proven vastly more contentious than billion-dollar-grossing remakes like "The Lion King" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Requiring extensive reshoots, and hit by delays from the pandemic and Hollywood strikes, "Disney's Snow White" cost well over $200 million to make, according to Forbes.

Disney will be hoping that all publicity proves to be good publicity when it hits theaters next weekend.

"I interpret people's feelings about this film as a passion for it," Zegler told Vogue Mexico.

"What an honor to be part of something that people feel so passionate about."