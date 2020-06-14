UrduPoint.com
Disorder At Far-right Linked UK Protest To Counter Anti-racism Rally

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Disorder at far-right linked UK protest to counter anti-racism rally

Protesters at a demonstration linked to far-right groups clashed with police in central London on Saturday, after gathering to counter an anti-racism march despite officials urging people not to turn out due to coronavirus restrictions

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Protesters at a demonstration linked to far-right groups clashed with police in central London on Saturday, after gathering to counter an anti-racism march despite officials urging people not to turn out due to coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of people appeared to have defied the rules in and around Parliament Square, with footage on television news channels showing violent scuffles with police as some agitators threw punches and objects at officers.

Interior Minister Priti Patel called the chaotic scenes of violence and bottles, cans and smoke bombs being hurled at police "throughly unacceptable thuggery".

"Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law," she said on Twitter, as footage of the disorder was shared widely on social media.

"Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated," she added, noting COVID-19 remained "a threat to us all" and those assembled should "go home".

A protest by the Black Lives Matter group planned for Saturday had instead been held on Friday to avoid clashes with self-styled "patriots", who had vowed to turn out to protect memorials damaged at anti-racism demonstrations last weekend.

Paul Golding, the leader of fringe far-right political group Britain First, which has seen its members jailed for hate crimes and been banned from Facebook, was among the first to assemble in Parliament Square.

He told the domestic Press Association news agency they had turned out to "guard our monuments".

"Anyone who comes along today to try and vandalise them will probably be dealt with by all of these Englishmen that turned up, and they're fed up as well," he said.

A march by several hundred Black Lives Matter activists through the British capital still went ahead at lunchtime Saturday, ending in Trafalgar Square near where the counter protesters had gathered and amid a heavy police presence.

London's Metropolitan Police had said those who had ignored the pleas not to protest must comply with conditions imposed, including keeping to separate designated areas and dispersing by 1600 GMT.

"We are asking you not to come to London, and let your voices be heard in other ways," Bas Javid, a Met commander, said in a statement ahead of the events.

