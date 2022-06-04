UrduPoint.com

Dispersal Of Protests In Sudan Leaves One Person Dead - Medics

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) A protester has died during the security forces dispersing protests in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said on Friday.

According to the committee, the protester died from multiple gunshot wounds, bringing the total number of fatalities among protesters to 99 since last October.

Protests in Sudan have been taking place weekly, with demonstrators rejecting military rule.

On October 25, the Sudanese military, led by Gen.

Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

More Stories From World

