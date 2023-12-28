Displaced by war, Gaza mother gives birth to quadruplets

Deir elBalah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Iman al-Masry is simply exhausted after giving birth to quadruplets in a hospital in southern Gaza, miles away from her home in the north of the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Days into the Israel-Hamas war, the young woman fled the family home in Beit Hanun on foot with her three other children seeking safety.

They walked five kilometres (three miles) to the Jabalia refugee camp, looking for a means of transport that would take them to Deir al-Balah further south.

Iman was six months pregnant and "the distance was too long", she told AFP.

"It affected my pregnancy," added the 28-year-old mother, who gave birth by C-section on December 18 to daughters Tia and Lynn and sons Yasser and Mohammed.

But Iman was quickly asked to leave the hospital with the newborns -- minus Mohammed who was too fragile to go with them -- to make room for other patients of the war.

Now, with Tia, Lynn and Yasser, they live in a cramped schoolroom turned shelter in Deir al-Balah along with around 50 other members of their extended family.

"Mohammed weighs only one kilogramme (2.2 Pounds). He cannot survive," she said of the child she left behind at a hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Lying on a foam mattress in a schoolroom turned shelter for her and her extended family, Iman recounts her journey from hell.

"When I left home, I had only some summer clothes for the children. I thought the war would last a week or two and that afterwards we would go back home," she said.

More than 11 weeks later, her hope of ever going back are shattered.

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.4 million people, lies in ruins from the north to the south. According to UN estimates, the fighting has displaced 1.9 million Palestinians internally.