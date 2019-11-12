UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Displaced People In DR Congo Face Serious Human Rights Abuses - UN Refugee Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Displaced People in DR Congo Face Serious Human Rights Abuses - UN Refugee Agency

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees is concerned that a large number of internally displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo face gross violations of human rights and live in dire humanitarian conditions, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees is concerned that a large number of internally displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo face gross violations of human rights and live in dire humanitarian conditions, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The UN Refugee Agency is alarmed that hundreds of thousands of forcibly displaced people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo are not only living in dire conditions without proper assistance but are unprotected and exposed to extreme human rights violations on a daily basis," Baloch said.

According to Baloch, following a wave of brutal attacks by armed groups in June, some 300,000 people were displaced in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, and another 4 million people were already uprooted throughout the country.

Currently, these civilians live in fear of attacks, killings, sexual violence and abductions. In October alone, UNHCR employees recorded at least 1000 human rights abuses in the two provinces.

The fact that many women and children still live and sleep in the open or overcrowded places further exposes them to risks of harassment, assault and sexual exploitation, Baloch added.

The UNHCR has increased its humanitarian operations in the displacement crisis in the DRC, yet, the agency requires additional resources to continue the response. In 2019, of the $150 million that the UN agency needs to continue to operate in the country, only 57 percent has been received.

Related Topics

United Nations Democratic Republic Of The Congo June October Women 2019 Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

49 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

51 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

51 minutes ago

Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

54 minutes ago

Russia Urges Kiev to Extend Law on Special Status ..

40 seconds ago

Gazprom Export Intends to Offer Longer Gas Contrac ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.