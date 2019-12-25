Displaced Syrian grows mushrooms to feed family

(@imziishan)

Haarem, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :In a camp for the displaced in northern Syria , Nasrallah scatters mushroom spores into a bag of wet hay, hoping they will sprout and feed his family

"Mushrooms have become the main alternative to meat, as it's so expensive," says the 43-year-old.

After the civil war erupted in Syria eight years ago, Nasrallah started growing the fungi in his home province of Hama.

"We'd eat some, give some away to friends," explains the father of three, who used to work for the local council in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq.

But earlier this year, increased regime bombardment on the Hama region forced his family to flee north towards the Turkish border.

They found refuge in a camp in the town of Haarem in the northwestern province of Idlib, but jobs there are scarce.

With money tight to support his wife and children, he planted some mushrooms.

"We eat some and we sell a little to provide for ourselves," he says.

Before planting the fungi, Nasrallah sterilises hay by stirring it in boiling water over a wood fire.

He then layers the wet straw into a bag, sprinkling five to ten grammes of mushroom spores between each coating.

Sealing the bag with a tight knot, he lugs it into a dark, warm room and leaves it for around 20 days.

Once the bag has turned white, he transfers it to a slightly brighter room, opens it up, and mists the top regularly until mushrooms sprout out.

"Not many people grow mushrooms, though people -- especially in camps -- are increasingly turning to them," he says.