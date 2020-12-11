Disposable Plastics Poor Way Out to Curb COVID Transmission - Plastic Pollution Group

Single-use plastics, which have become more common in hopes of curbing the transmission of COVID-19, should not be viewed as safe, because they can also carry the virus on their surface for several days, Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a US-based environmental alliance, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Single-use plastics, which have become more common in hopes of curbing the transmission of COVID-19, should not be viewed as safe, because they can also carry the virus on their surface for several days, Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a US-based environmental alliance, told Sputnik.

The coronavirus outbreak led to many countries introducing mandatory requirement to wear gloves and face masks, many of which contain plastic, while many restaurants and shops currently no longer accept reusable containers. The lockdown measures have increased demand for delivery services, which mainly use disposable plastic packaging.�

"The [plastic] industry really used COVID ... I'd say even in the short term, plastic doesn't make things safe and clean just because it's plastic. There is a study from the National Institute of Health, the CDC and UCLA, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It indicated that the virus could be stable on plastic surfaces for as long as two or three days," Cohen said.

Apart from being a vehicle for transmission of the virus, over reliance on plastic during the pandemic � by using plastic gloves and ordering plastic-wrapped delivery more often �� exposes people to potential health hazards, according to the activist.

"There is also the potential that if you are eating more out of plastic during COVID, and all your food is packaged in plastic or you are heating things in plastic, you are increasing your exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals, so it is not good for you per say," Cohen underlined.

The Plastic Pollution Coalition's co-founder recommends turning to refillable and reusable packaging and containers, pointing out the Loliware hyper-compostable straws and the Vessel reusable and returnable cup system, among others.

In October, Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization with a focus on marine plastic pollution, told Sputnik that the COVID-19 had almost wiped off the progress made towards phasing out plastic as people use the products more often these days to contain the spread of the disease.