Dispute Between Poland, Czech Republic Over Turow Coal Mine Almost Settled - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Poland and the Czech Republic are close to putting an end to the dispute over the Turow coal mine with a draft agreement providing for the withdrawal of the Czech complaint against Poland from the EU court, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint over the Polish coal mine with the European Union court in May, 2021, saying that the mining works affects the quality of water in Czech regions across the border from the mine. In May, the court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Poland pay 500,000 Euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.

"Part of the agreement provides for the immediate withdrawal of the complaint from the EU Court of Justice after it is signed, and thus the end of the dispute," Moskwa told Radio Poland.

She added that this fact was established and confirmed by both parties. However, the minister noted that the agreement still needs to be approved by the Czech government.

"We are ready to sign it today. If the Czech government reconfirms our agreements with the minister, then we will immediately sign the agreement," she said.

Moskwa added that if the agreement is signed, the Czech side will immediately send an application to the court that the dispute is closed and withdraw its complaint.