UrduPoint.com

Dispute Review Board Says Fennovoima's Move To End Contract With Russia Unlawful - Rosatom

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Dispute Review Board Says Fennovoima's Move to End Contract With Russia Unlawful - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Dispute Review board has declared unlawful the decision of Finnish nuclear power company Fennovoima to unilaterally terminate the contract with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant (NPP), the Russian company said on Thursday.

In May, Fennovoima announced its withdrawal of its application for a permit to build the Hanhikivi-1 NPP in Finland's Pyhajoki.

"The Dispute Review Board confirmed in its decision the unlawfulness of Fennovoima's actions to terminate the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 NPP (Finland) and the company's subsequent statements about the refusal to accept the work performed by RAOS Project (an organization of Rosatom) as a supplier," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company Finland May

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

3 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.