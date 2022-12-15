MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Dispute Review board has declared unlawful the decision of Finnish nuclear power company Fennovoima to unilaterally terminate the contract with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant (NPP), the Russian company said on Thursday.

In May, Fennovoima announced its withdrawal of its application for a permit to build the Hanhikivi-1 NPP in Finland's Pyhajoki.

"The Dispute Review Board confirmed in its decision the unlawfulness of Fennovoima's actions to terminate the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 NPP (Finland) and the company's subsequent statements about the refusal to accept the work performed by RAOS Project (an organization of Rosatom) as a supplier," the company said in a statement.