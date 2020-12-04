UrduPoint.com
Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

Disputes in Eastern Mediterranean Сan Only Be Resolved Via UN - Lavrov



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean region should only be resolved via the universal platform provided by the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I have to mention the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. We consider unacceptable any actions that could further strengthen conflict potential.

There is a universal platform for the effective settlement of disputes the United Nations," Lavrov said in his online address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.

Most recently, Turkey and Greece have been at odds over the rights to exploration of marine resources in the region.

Lavrov remarked that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea had border demarcation mechanisms that could be used in this situation.

