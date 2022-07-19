UrduPoint.com

Dissatisfaction With Biden Handling Of US Economy Reaches 79% - Poll

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Dissatisfaction With Biden Handling of US Economy Reaches 79% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The number of Americans who think President Joe Biden and his administration are doing a poor job in handling the US economy is approaching four-fifths, a new CNN/SSRS poll revealed.

"The public's perceptions of the economy and of how things are going in the country overall are deeply negative and worsening," a release on the poll said on Monday. "Since the spring, the share saying things are going badly for the country has climbed 11 points to 79 percent, the highest since February 2009, and shy of the all-time worst reached in November 2008 by just four points."

That shift comes largely among Democrats and people of color, the release said.

"Just 38% of Democrats now say things are going well in the country, down from 61% this spring. Likewise, there's been a steep drop among people of color, from 41% saying things were going well in the spring to 27% now," the release said.

Meanwhile, Biden's numbers among Republicans and independents have held steady.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they believe Biden has not paid enough attention to the nation's most pressing problems, the release said. A mere 18 percent of Americans say they think the nation's economy as in good shape with 82 percent believe that economic conditions are poor. About 41 percent describe the economy as "very poor," up 11 points since the spring and nearly double of December's numbers.

As some economists warn of a looming recession, most Americans think the United States is already there, the release said.

"The poll finds 64% of Americans feel the economy is currently in a recession, higher than the shares who said so just ahead of the Great Recession (46% felt that way in October 2007) and a recession that began in 2001 (44% said the country was already in a recession in February '01)," the release added.

Majorities across parties say the United States is already in a recession, including 56% of Democrats, 63% of independents and 76% of Republicans, according to the release.

Related Topics

Poor Job United States February October November December Democrats From Share

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

3 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

3 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

3 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

3 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

3 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.