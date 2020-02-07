Dissenters Prosecuted in Ukraine Under Pretext of Fighting 'Russian Aggression' - Moscow

Ukrainian authorities are prosecuting political opponents, independent journalists and media under the pretext of battling "Russian aggression" and separatism, the Russian Foreign Ministry's report on the human rights situation in certain countries said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Ukrainian authorities are prosecuting political opponents, independent journalists and media under the pretext of battling "Russian aggression" and separatism, the Russian Foreign Ministry's report on the human rights situation in certain countries said on Friday.

"Referring to the need to combat 'Russian aggression' and separatism, political opponents, independent journalists and media companies, as well as members of public organizations unfavorable to authorities, are being prosecuted," the report said.

According to the document, opening criminal cases against "undesirable journalists" has been a common practice for the Ukrainian authorities.

"In addition, attacks and other acts of nationalist aggression against media offices speaking from alternative points of view occur with the actual acquiescence of the authorities," it stated.

The ministry also mentioned frequent deportations of foreign reporters from Ukraine.

Over the past several years, Ukraine has seen a rise in attacks and criminal cases against journalists. Ukrainian journalist and writer Buzina was shot not far from his home in Kiev in April 2015, and prominent journalist Pavlo Sheremet died in a car explosion in July 2016. Marc Innaro of Italy was denied entry to Ukraine to cover the presidential election in March 2019. Dozens of journalists have been accused of treason over their support for Donbas, while others wanting to cover the conflict have been banned from the country.

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky spent over a year in a Ukrainian jail on treason charges and support for the breakaway republics of Donbas. In September, a Ukrainian court finally released him but did not drop charges against him.