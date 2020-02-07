UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dissenters Prosecuted In Ukraine Under Pretext Of Fighting 'Russian Aggression' - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:27 PM

Dissenters Prosecuted in Ukraine Under Pretext of Fighting 'Russian Aggression' - Moscow

Ukrainian authorities are prosecuting political opponents, independent journalists and media under the pretext of battling "Russian aggression" and separatism, the Russian Foreign Ministry's report on the human rights situation in certain countries said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Ukrainian authorities are prosecuting political opponents, independent journalists and media under the pretext of battling "Russian aggression" and separatism, the Russian Foreign Ministry's report on the human rights situation in certain countries said on Friday.

"Referring to the need to combat 'Russian aggression' and separatism, political opponents, independent journalists and media companies, as well as members of public organizations unfavorable to authorities, are being prosecuted," the report said.

According to the document, opening criminal cases against "undesirable journalists" has been a common practice for the Ukrainian authorities.

"In addition, attacks and other acts of nationalist aggression against media offices speaking from alternative points of view occur with the actual acquiescence of the authorities," it stated.

The ministry also mentioned frequent deportations of foreign reporters from Ukraine.

Over the past several years, Ukraine has seen a rise in attacks and criminal cases against journalists. Ukrainian journalist and writer Buzina was shot not far from his home in Kiev in April 2015, and prominent journalist Pavlo Sheremet died in a car explosion in July 2016. Marc Innaro of Italy was denied entry to Ukraine to cover the presidential election in March 2019. Dozens of journalists have been accused of treason over their support for Donbas, while others wanting to cover the conflict have been banned from the country.

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky spent over a year in a Ukrainian jail on treason charges and support for the breakaway republics of Donbas. In September, a Ukrainian court finally released him but did not drop charges against him.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Jail Car Died Kiev Italy March April July September Criminals 2016 2015 2019 Media From Court

Recent Stories

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

10 minutes ago

Two Russian Children On-Board Cruise Ship Quaranti ..

4 minutes ago

German ambassador visits Allama Iqbal's birthplace ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Petroleum Limited supports healthcare ini ..

4 minutes ago

Nine drug peddlers arrested by East Police Karachi ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian skiers dominate slalom event of CAS Kara ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.