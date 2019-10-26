Dissident Moroccan journalist has jail time lengthened on appeal

(@imziishan)

Casablanca, Morocco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A Moroccan court has increased the jail sentence of a dissident newspaper publisher on charges of assault and other offences that he denies and says are politically motivated.

Taoufik Bouachrine was originally thrown behind bars for 12 years in November 2018, but this was lengthened to 15 years on Friday following an appeal by the public prosecutor.

The journalist had been found guilty of human trafficking, abuse of power for sexual purposes and other charges.

Bouachrine, whose daily newspaper Akhbar Al-Yaum has a history of run-ins with the authorities, has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The charges against him were based on complaints, testimonies and about 50 videos seized from his office.

Earlier this year rights group Amnesty International called for the publisher's release, saying his imprisonment was a "matter of freedom of expression".

A United Nations Human Rights Council working group also reported this year that Bouachrine was the victim of "arbitrary detention" and "judicial harassment".

The panel cited a lack of evidence and alleged witness intimidation -- accusations denied by Moroccan authorities.