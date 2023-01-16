TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The majority of the Japanese people believe that the parliament should be dissolved and new elections should be held in the country, a new poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper shows.

In December, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Koichi Hagiuda said that it was necessary to dissolve the parliament and hold a new election when the government raises taxes to pay for increased defense spending, in order to see whether the measure is supported by the population.

The Yomiuri Shimbun survey results showed on Monday that holding elections as soon as possible and dissolving the parliament was something 18% of respondents were in favor of.

At the same time, 33% said they wanted new elections and the dissolution of parliament to take place some time this year, while 11% said next year would be fine.

Another 33% said they did not want new elections to be held before 2025.

The survey was conducted from January 13-15 by random computer sampling among 1,072 people aged over 18.

The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has dropped to the lowest figure of 33%, down by 3 percentage points compared with December, a poll released by the NHK broadcaster on Wednesday showed. Forty nine percent of those sampled said it was necessary to dissolve the Japanese parliament and ask the will of the voters during the new elections, while 35% were against the dissolution.