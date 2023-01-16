UrduPoint.com

Dissolution Of Japan's Parliament Supported By Majority Of People - Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Dissolution of Japan's Parliament Supported by Majority of People - Survey

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The majority of the Japanese people believe that the parliament should be dissolved and new elections should be held in the country, a new poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper shows.

In December, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Koichi Hagiuda said that it was necessary to dissolve the parliament and hold a new election when the government raises taxes to pay for increased defense spending, in order to see whether the measure is supported by the population.

The Yomiuri Shimbun survey results showed on Monday that holding elections as soon as possible and dissolving the parliament was something 18% of respondents were in favor of.

At the same time, 33% said they wanted new elections and the dissolution of parliament to take place some time this year, while 11% said next year would be fine.

Another 33% said they did not want new elections to be held before 2025.

The survey was conducted from January 13-15 by random computer sampling among 1,072 people aged over 18.

The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has dropped to the lowest figure of 33%, down by 3 percentage points compared with December, a poll released by the NHK broadcaster on Wednesday showed. Forty nine percent of those sampled said it was necessary to dissolve the Japanese parliament and ask the will of the voters during the new elections, while 35% were against the dissolution.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Fine Same Japan January December From Government

Recent Stories

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

6 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

8 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

8 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

10 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

11 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.