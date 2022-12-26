TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Dissolution of Japan's parliament is within the competence of the prime minister, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

On Sunday, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Koichi Hagiuda said that it was necessary to dissolve the parliament and hold a new election when the government would raise taxes to pay for increased defense spending in order to see whether the measure was supported by the population.

"We are aware of the statement (on dissolution), but the dissolution of the parliament's lower house is in the competence of the prime minister. I, in turn, will refrain from commenting on this," Matsuno said during a press conference.

The chief cabinet secretary added that he was not in favor of immediately raising taxes, but if the decision is taken, "it is necessary to enlist the support of people like all previous administrations did.

"

"In any case, the decision on financing strengthening of the defense, budget, and financial resources will be taken by the end of the fiscal year (March 31, 2023), and the people will clearly see the direction," Matsuno added.

Earlier in the month, the media reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the LDP that defense spending would be 8.9 trillion Yen ($65 billion) in the 2027 fiscal year, in line with the country's plan to achieve NATO-standard 2% of GDP spending over the next five years.

Later, the LDP presented a package of measures on raising taxes to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027. The party plans to increase the corporate tax by 4-4.5% for companies with annual income over 24 million yen ($181,000) and introduce an additional tax on tobacco, with the overall price on the product expected to grow by 10%.