Dissolution of Moldovan Parliament Unconstitutional - Speaker Greceanii

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Dissolution of the Moldovan parliament runs contrary to the country's constitution, since there is a parliamentary majority, the parliament's speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik.

The Constitutional Court of Moldova at a meeting on Thursday decided to recognize the right of President Maia Sandu to dissolve the parliament, which was unable to appoint a government in three months.

"In accordance with the letter of the constitution, the parliament cannot be dissolved, since there is a created parliamentary majority 55 out of 101 lawmakers, which propose to have their candidate for the post of prime minister. I think that in accordance with the constitution, Mrs. President should issue a decree and appoint a candidate for prime minister. That would be the resolution. And then the parliament votes.

Although 55 parliamentarians signed for the candidate," Greceanii said on the sidelines of the spring session of the CIS inter-parliamentary assembly.

"No one, no institution of power can violate the constitution, otherwise we will create a precedent. Who knows what political forces may come in the future ... this does not in any way correspond to democratic norms," she added.

Greceanii stressed that Sandu's appeal to the Constitutional Court to dissolve the parliament "is completely inconsistent with the constitution."

At the end of March, Moldovan President Maia Sandu appealed to the Constitutional Court to confirm her right to dissolve parliament and initiate early elections. In case of support of the Constitutional Court, the head of the republic will be able to sign a corresponding decree.