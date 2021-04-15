UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dissolution Of Moldovan Parliament Unconstitutional - Speaker Greceanii

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:51 PM

Dissolution of Moldovan Parliament Unconstitutional - Speaker Greceanii

Dissolution of the Moldovan parliament runs contrary to the country's constitution, since there is a parliamentary majority, the parliament's speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Dissolution of the Moldovan parliament runs contrary to the country's constitution, since there is a parliamentary majority, the parliament's speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik.

The Constitutional Court of Moldova at a meeting on Thursday decided to recognize the right of President Maia Sandu to dissolve the parliament, which was unable to appoint a government in three months.

"In accordance with the letter of the constitution, the parliament cannot be dissolved, since there is a created parliamentary majority 55 out of 101 lawmakers, which propose to have their candidate for the post of prime minister. I think that in accordance with the constitution, Mrs. President should issue a decree and appoint a candidate for prime minister. That would be the resolution. And then the parliament votes.

Although 55 parliamentarians signed for the candidate," Greceanii said on the sidelines of the spring session of the CIS inter-parliamentary assembly.

"No one, no institution of power can violate the constitution, otherwise we will create a precedent. Who knows what political forces may come in the future ... this does not in any way correspond to democratic norms," she added.

Greceanii stressed that Sandu's appeal to the Constitutional Court to dissolve the parliament "is completely inconsistent with the constitution."

At the end of March, Moldovan President Maia Sandu appealed to the Constitutional Court to confirm her right to dissolve parliament and initiate early elections. In case of support of the Constitutional Court, the head of the republic will be able to sign a corresponding decree.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Prime Minister Parliament Moldova March May Post Government Court

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

24 minutes ago

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

2 seconds ago

'Jetman' parachute not deployed in fatal Dubai acc ..

3 seconds ago

US stocks jump on strong retail, labor data

5 seconds ago

Football concussion sub trials 'fall short' of pro ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary directs for timely completion of IT sect ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.