Dissolution Of Sudanese Gov't Caused By Violations, Lack Of Consensus - Military Chief

Dissolution of Sudanese Gov't Caused by Violations, Lack of Consensus - Military Chief

The Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Sputnik that the country's military had to act, as the transition period was marked by violations and lack of consensus among politicians

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Sputnik that the country's military had to act, as the transition period was marked by violations and lack of consensus among politicians.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country that saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

"If we assess the political and social situation in the country, the track of the transition period was replete with violations. During the transition period, the parties failed to form a coalition, to reach a consensus on any topics, they failed to agree on the legislative assembly and provincial governors, they even failed to get political forces involved," al-Burhan recalled.

