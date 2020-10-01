UrduPoint.com
Distributed Denial Of Service Attacks Can Not Stop Voting In US Elections - FBI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks could hinder access to voting information, but would not prevent voting in the 2020 US federal elections, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint announcement on Wednesday.

"The public should be aware that if foreign actors or cyber criminals were able to successfully conduct DDoS attacks against election infrastructure, the underlying data and internal systems would remain uncompromised, and anyone eligible to vote would still be able to cast a ballot," the announcement said.

Cyber actors have falsely claimed in the past that DDoS attacks have compromised the integrity of US voting systems in an effort to mislead the public that the attack would prevent a voter from casting a ballot or change votes already cast, the announcement said.

However, the FBI and CISA have no reporting to suggest a DDoS attack has ever prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot, or compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, the announcement added.

