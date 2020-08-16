UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Russia's 1st COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Regulated By State - Government

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Distribution of Russia's 1st COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Regulated by State - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The first Russian vaccine against COVID-19 has been included in the list of drugs the distribution of which will be controlled by the state in order to avoid deficit, the government said on Sunday.

"In accordance with the decree of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, first vaccine against coronavirus registered in Russia is included in the list of drugs, the distribution of which is regulated by the state. This will allow to control the supplies of the drug to the regions and help avoid deficit," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Drugs Immunity Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

40 minutes ago

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed appreciates Ghobaisha Al Ketbi& ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAE’s healing to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.