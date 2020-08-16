MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The first Russian vaccine against COVID-19 has been included in the list of drugs the distribution of which will be controlled by the state in order to avoid deficit, the government said on Sunday.

"In accordance with the decree of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, first vaccine against coronavirus registered in Russia is included in the list of drugs, the distribution of which is regulated by the state. This will allow to control the supplies of the drug to the regions and help avoid deficit," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.