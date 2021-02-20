UrduPoint.com
Distribution Of Sputnik V Increases Russia's Authority, West 'Don't Want This' - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:24 AM

Distribution of Sputnik V Increases Russia's Authority, West 'Don't Want This' - Lavrov

The global distribution of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, increases the country's authority on the world stage, and the West does not like this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The global distribution of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, increases the country's authority on the world stage, and the West does not like this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

According to Lavrov, the Western countries understand that the Russian vaccine is among the best but still some forces in the West are against it.

"Otherwise, there would not have been such a flow of requests for this vaccine, but they [requests] are growing exponentially. On the other hand, they [the West] realize that the very fact of the distribution of Sputnik V and of our other vaccines, which will soon enter the international market, means an increase in Russia's authority and reputation in the international arena.

They don't want this," Lavrov said in an interview with RBC tv.

Lavrov added that many European countries want the EU regulator to approve the use of Sputnik V as soon as possible.

"Hungary believes that they are ready to do this, and we are launching deliveries. The number of requests from Europe is constantly growing. Just the other day, there was a request from Prince Albert II of Monaco to supply vaccines for the entire population of the principality. After scientific assessments of independent structures were published, the West had to admit that the vaccine is good. But, nevertheless, attempts to discredit it continue," the top Russian diplomat added.

