District Attorney Says Criminal Charges Not Ruled Out in Alec Baldwin Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that criminal charges may still be filed against actor Alec Baldwin for shooting dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding movie director Joel Souza on the set of the film "Rust," the New York Times reported.

"We haven't ruled out anything...

Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table," Carmack-Altwies said in an interview over the telephone on Tuesday evening.

Baldwin shot Hutchins and Souza while filming the movie at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on Friday. The shooting occurred approximately six hours after union workers were replaced with non-union workers following complaints of long working hours and prop safety concerns.