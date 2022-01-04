UrduPoint.com

District Attorney Says Will Not Prosecute Ex-New York Governor Cuomo On Harassment Charges

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Albany County District Attorney David Soares on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that he will not prosecute former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on harassment allegations and requested that the criminal charges against him be dropped

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Albany County District Attorney David Soares on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that he will not prosecute former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on harassment allegations and requested that the criminal charges against him be dropped.

"While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial. As such, we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed," Soares said.

Cuomo was charged last October with forcibly touching a female assistant in 2020. He later resigned from office due to the allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies.

Soares said the decision to discontinue criminal prosecution is unrelated to potential civil liabilities and at he, like many New Yorkers, remains deeply troubled by allegations like those leveled at Cuomo.

Victims of workplace harassment and abuse are encouraged to come forward and bring the issues to light so that important discussions on the topic can continue, Soares added.

