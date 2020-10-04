KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Naqibullah Roshan, a district chief in the Afghan province of Helmand, has been killed in a blast, Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Sunday.

Roshan, a leading official in Lashkar Gah district, died in the blast.

A law enforcement officer also suffered injuries, Zwak confirmed.

Bomb blasts and violent clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the government in Kabul. The negotiations commenced on September 12 in the Qatari capital Doha.